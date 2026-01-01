2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Regulation Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with yellow nozzle and black handle, isolated on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Regulation Nozzle

    Order number: 2.645-267.0

    Simply watering according to demand. With the spray nozzle with water flow regulation, which can be operated with one hand, and 2 adjustable spraying patterns.