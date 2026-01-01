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    Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3 | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating lawn sprinkler with black base and three metal arms, featuring yellow nozzles.

    Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3

    Order number: 2.645-019.0

    Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3 ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 133 m2.