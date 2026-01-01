Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-019.0Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3 ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 133 m2.
Water volume
15,5 l/min
Sprinkling diameter (2 bar)
≤ 11 m
Sprinkling diameter (4 bar)
≤ 13 m
Sprinkling area (2 bar)
95 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar)
133 m²
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 248 x 100
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas