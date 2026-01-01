Sealing Collar | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-235.0Sealing collars can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. They can be easily installed and reliably seal collar holes that are no longer required.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
16 x 23 x 21
Weight (kg)
0
Colour
Black
Max. pressure (bar)
4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas