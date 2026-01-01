2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Sealing Collar | Kärcher

    Black plastic clip with a yellow button, featuring a curved design and textured surface, isolated on a white background.

    Sealing Collar

    Order number: 2.645-235.0

    Sealing collars can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. They can be easily installed and reliably seal collar holes that are no longer required.