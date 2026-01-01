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    Soaker Hose | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher flat hose with yellow interior, resting on a white surface.

    Soaker Hose

    Order number: 2.645-229.0

    The 10-m long trickle hose is perfect for the efficient watering of hedges and bushes thanks to the even output. The hose can be extended to 50 m.