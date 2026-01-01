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    Spiral Hose Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher coiled garden hose with spray gun and various connectors on a white background.

    Spiral Hose Set

    Order number: 2.645-178.0

    10 m spiral hose, multi-functional spray gun, hose connector with kink protection, hose connector with kink protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 connection, connection for in-house fittings, wall bracket.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.