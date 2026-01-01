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    Spray gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with yellow and black ergonomic handle, isolated on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Spray gun

    Order number: 2.645-265.0

    The ideal entry-level spray gun. With lockable trigger for comfortable watering in the garden. Quick and easy to connect to the garden hose.