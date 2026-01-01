2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Spray gun Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with ergonomic handle, grey and yellow design, isolated on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Spray gun Plus

    Order number: 2.645-268.0

    Watering in comfort: The spray gun Plus can be individually operated thanks to the rotatable handle. Ideal for simple watering tasks.