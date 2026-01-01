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    Spray gun set | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with yellow connectors and black adapters on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Spray gun set

    Order number: 2.645-289.0

    All set to water the garden in an instant: In addition to the spray gun, the spray gun set also includes a tap adapter as well as 2 hose connectors – one of which has Aqua Stop.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.