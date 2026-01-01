Squeegee for window nozzle | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 5.512-125.0Rubber squeegee for the steam cleaner window nozzle
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
257 x 21 x 9
Weight (kg)
0
Colour
grey
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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