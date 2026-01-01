Steam pressure iron I 6006 | Kärcher

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black. Can be used together with the Kärcher steam cleaner. Consistent steam pressure makes ironing easy in half the time. Superior steam technology and easy-glide soleplate makes light work of even the most difficult textiles. The Kärcher pressurised steam iron has a continuous steam as well as an interval steam function.

Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface Even steam output across the entire surface. Continuous steam setting Consistent steam output for easy and fast ironing of big textiles such as tablecloths, bed linen etc. Stainless steel soleplate Steam iron glides easily. Even steam output Cuts ironing time in half. Interval steaming For targeted steam output. Temperature regulation Can be used to iron various fabrics.