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    T - Connector with Water Flow Regulation | Kärcher

    Kärcher T-shaped hose connector with grey ends and a yellow central section, designed for water systems.

    T - Connector with Water Flow Regulation

    Order number: 2.645-231.0

    The T-piece with regulation connects 3 Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses. The lateral tee is adjustable and perfect for connection of the soaker hose.