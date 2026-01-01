Terry cloths, wide | Kärcher

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths. The cloths are perfect for use in combination with the large floor nozzle for Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the effective floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Floor cleaning cloth made from high-quality cotton Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.