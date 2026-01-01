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    Terry cloths, wide | Kärcher

    Five white microfiber cloths arranged in a fan shape, each with a soft, textured surface.

    Terry cloths, wide

    Order number: 6.369-481.0

    Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 wide high-quality cotton floor cloths.