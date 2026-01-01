Textile care nozzle | Kärcher

Textile care nozzle for freshening up and smoothing clothes and textiles, as well as the effective elimination of odours. The practical textile care nozzle can be used on hanging clothes and textiles in a convenient and space-saving arrangement. The integrated lint remover removes fluff in an instant.

Lint remover Easy removal of lint and hair from textiles. Consistent steam output on the textile nozzle Optimal flattening of textiles possible Optimal refreshing of textiles possible Slender shape Easy ironing of sleeves