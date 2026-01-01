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    Textile care nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher spray lance with textured surface, shown on a white background.

    Textile care nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-233.0

    Textile care nozzle for freshening up and smoothing clothes and textiles, as well as the effective elimination of odours. With integrated lint remover.