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    Threadless outdoor tap adaptor | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with metal clamp, isolated on white background.

    Threadless outdoor tap adaptor

    Order number: 2.645-256.0

    The tap adaptor is ideal for threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Compatible with all click systems.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.