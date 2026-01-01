Threadless outdoor tap adaptor | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-256.0The tap adaptor is ideal for threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Compatible with all click systems.
Outer diameter (mm)
15 20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
62 x 58 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas