Threadless outdoor tap adaptor | Kärcher

The robust threadless tap adaptor is used for attaching hoses with connectors to threadless taps. Thanks to the reducer, outer diameters of between 15 and 20 mm are neatly covered. They can be installed without tools simply by attaching the wing screw to the stainless steel hose clamp. Compatible with all click systems.

For threadless taps For universal use. Reducer Convenient connection to taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Stainless steel wing screw Easy installation without tools. Hook-and-loop system Compatible with all standard click systems.