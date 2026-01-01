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    Universal Hose Connector with Aqua Stop | Kärcher

    Yellow and black Kärcher hose connector with textured grip, isolated on a white background.

    Universal Hose Connector with Aqua Stop

    Order number: 2.645-192.0

    Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop. Ergonomic design for convenient handling.