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    Universal Pure Filter | Kärcher

    Kärcher Universal Pure air filter with a pleated design, black and white packaging, and yellow accents.

    Universal Pure Filter

    Order number: 2.863-246.0

    The Universal Pure Filter combines HEPA 11 filter material with natural coconut activated carbon material – for maximum filter efficiency.