2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Washer set | Kärcher

    Four black rubber washers, one with a mesh filter, arranged on a white background.

    Washer set

    Order number: 2.645-073.0

    Washer set with three washers (2 for 3/4" , 1 for 1"). Including prefilter for 3/4" thread tap connectors.