Washer set | Kärcher

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the washer set with three washers (2 for 3/4" , 1 for 1"). Washer set also includes a prefilter for 3/4" thread tap connectors. Washer set compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.

1 pre-filter for G3/4 tap connections For fast connection with the garden hose 3 gaskets (2x for G3/4, 1x for G1) For easy handling. Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4") Suitable for all standard garden hoses.