2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Water supply hose set | Kärcher

    Coiled yellow Kärcher garden hose with black stripes, accompanied by two yellow hose connectors and a black tap adapter.

    Water supply hose set

    Order number: 2.645-258.0

    Hose set for water supply (pressure washer, garden watering). With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (½"), hose connector with and without Aqua Stop, and universal connection for non-threaded taps.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.