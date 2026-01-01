Water supply hose set | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-258.0Hose set for water supply (pressure washer, garden watering). With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (½"), hose connector with and without Aqua Stop, and universal connection for non-threaded taps.
Hose length (m)
10
Thread size
G1/2
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
270 x 270 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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