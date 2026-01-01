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    Watering Unit WT 4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher water timer with black casing, yellow dials, and connection fitting, featuring numbered settings and control buttons.

    Watering Unit WT 4

    Order number: 2.645-174.0

    Easily progammable watering unit for watering on demand. Watering starts and stops at preset time. With removable display. With tap adapter and pre-filter.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.