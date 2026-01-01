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    Add-on kit mud sucker | Kärcher

    Coiled turquoise hose with black connector and brass fitting, set against a white background.

    Add-on kit mud sucker

    Order number: 2.641-798.0

    For connection to the high-pressure hose of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners: Powerful sludge suction cleaner for the retrofitting of high-pressure cleaners to dirt pumps.
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