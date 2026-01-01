2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Scrubber dryers B 90 R Adv Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, grey body, visible brushes and wheels, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber dryers

    B 90 R Adv Bp

    Order number: 1.161-308.0