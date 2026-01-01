2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with grey body, black seat, steering wheel, and visible brush underneath.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 50/70 R Classic Bp

    Order number: 1.161-070.0