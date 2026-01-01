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    Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher upright vacuum cleaner with a detachable nozzle, featuring a sleek grey design and ergonomic handle.

    Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner

    CV 30/2 Bp Adv

    Order number: 1.023-206.0

    • 300 mm cleaning width, for carpet/hard surfaces, low ground clearance
    • 36 V cordless tool, floor detection, brush-cleaning function
    • Crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, surface nozzle, roller brush
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