Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2 Adv | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.033-336.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Working width (cm)
38
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
200 / 20
Air flow (l/s)
40
Nominal power (W)
850
Container capacity (l)
5.5
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Cable length (m)
12
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
150
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
12.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
370 x 390 x 1215
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas