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    Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher upright vacuum cleaner with a grey and black body, yellow accents, and a handle on a white background.

    Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner

    CV 48/2 Adv

    Order number: 1.057-329.0

    • 480 mm cleaning width, handle (on/off switch), roller brush adjustment
    • 12-m long plug-in Gleitflex power cable, tool-free brush replacement, 2 motors
    • Crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, roller brush
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