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    Carpet vacuum sweeper CVS 65/1 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor sweeper with grey body, black handle, and yellow accents, featuring a side brush and wheels.

    Carpet vacuum sweeper

    CVS 65/1 Bp

    Order number: 1.517-301.0

    • Two-step HEPA filter system
    • Autonomous battery operation
    • Low operating noise
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