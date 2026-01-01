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    Dry flat pleated filter | Kärcher

    Rectangular Kärcher vacuum filter with grey frame and pleated white paper. Label displays Kärcher branding and product details.

    Dry flat pleated filter

    Order number: 6.904-367.0

    Dry flat pleated filter made from cellulose fibre material with a green label. Suitable for vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt from dust classes L and M.
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