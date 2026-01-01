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    Filter Bulk Package Fleece, 200 Piece(s), T 10/1, T 15/1 | Kärcher

    Stack of white vacuum cleaner bags with a brown cardboard attachment on top.

    Filter Bulk Package Fleece, 200 Piece(s), T 10/1, T 15/1

    Order number: 2.885-926.0

    Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 200-pack.
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