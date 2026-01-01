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    Fleece filter bags, 10 Piece(s), BV 5/1, BVL 3/1 Bp, BVL 5/1 Bp, T 7/1, T 9/1 | Kärcher

    Two stacks of white vacuum cleaner bags with cardboard collars, each featuring a circular opening.

    Fleece filter bags, 10 Piece(s), BV 5/1, BVL 3/1 Bp, BVL 5/1 Bp, T 7/1, T 9/1

    Order number: 6.904-335.0

    Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.
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