Fleece filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 10/1, T 10/1 Bp, T 15/1, T 15/1 Bp | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.885-908.0Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags, dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10 pieces.
Quantity (Piece(s))
10
Colour
White
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information