Fleece filter bags, 200 Piece(s), T 10, T 12, Trek Vac 2, Trek Vac 3 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.904-321.0Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 200-pack.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
445 x 365 x 5
Quantity (Piece(s))
200
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
White
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
12.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information