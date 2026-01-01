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    Fleece filter bags, 5 Piece(s), NT 30/1 | Kärcher

    Stack of white vacuum cleaner bags with black plastic connectors on a white background.

    Fleece filter bags, 5 Piece(s), NT 30/1

    Order number: 2.889-154.0

    Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Made from 40% recycled plastic. Contents: 5-pack.
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