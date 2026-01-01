2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HD 7/10 CXF | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel and spray gun attachment, featuring a white and black design with yellow accents.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 7/10 CXF

    Order number: 1.151-906.0

    • For sanitary/hygiene/food industry
    • High-pressure hose in food-industry qualitiy, grey non-marking wheels
    • Energy-saving EASY!Force high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work
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