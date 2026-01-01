High-pressure cleaning system HDC Standard | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaning system
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.509-500.2
Pressure (bar / MPa)
80 - 160 / 8 - 16 - 16
Flow rate (l/h)
700 8000
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 85
Motor start-up
Soft start
Number of pumps (Piece(s))
2 - 4
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1150 x 750 x 1840
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas