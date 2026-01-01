2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaning system HDC Standard | Kärcher

    Kärcher Professional HDC Standard unit with visible pipes and motor components, mounted on a metal frame.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaning system

    HDC Standard

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.509-500.2

    • Extremely robust and durable components for tough applications
    • Ready-to-use ultra-fast
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