High-pressure cleaning system HDC Standard | Kärcher

The adjustable HDC Standard stationary high-pressure cleaner is available for the following performance classes: 4000 l/h (2 x 2000 l/h pump units), 6000 l/h (3 x 2000 l/h pump units) and 8000 l/h (4 x 2000 l/h pump units). Working pressures between 80 and 160 bar are also possible. Other features include a water inlet temperature of up to 85 °C (up to 60 °C as standard), steel frame or optional stainless steel frame, air-cooled, 4-pole low-speed motors, robust crankshaft pumps with brass cylinder head and pressure tank with integrated float tank and filter in the water inlet, operating hours meter, error message display and operating parameters. The system, pumps and motors also switch on and off automatically. Other safety features are the dry-running protection, water inlet temperature monitoring, motors with winding protection and motor protection switch, overflow valve and pressure sensor, safety valve and pressure tank on each pump, and leak detection. The devices are also available for 60 hertz upon request.

Crankshaft pumps with brass cylinder heads and premium materials Regardless of the required water volume, the control switches other pumps on and off again as required. Automatic pump start with every water removal, without further unlocking. Consistent operating time of all pump aggregates thanks to subsequent interchange. High flexibility The available water volume can be used as and when required. Also suitable for cleaning inside medium to large containers. Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motors and water Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point. For fast cleaning at different locations of use. High machine safety Operating hours meter and display indicate when pump maintenance is due. Leakage protection and soft start. Is ready for use quickly at any time 4-pole low-speed electric motors with soft-starter guarantee long service life. Frame and/or casing in stainless steel available as an option Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure Option of frame/casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard). 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) available upon request.