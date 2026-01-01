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    HEPA 13 filter, packaged | Kärcher

    Black rectangular Kärcher filter with a grid pattern on top, resting on a white surface.

    HEPA 13 filter, packaged

    Order number: 6.414-080.0

    HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% separation degree certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.
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