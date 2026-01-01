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    HEPA-14 filter for T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher Safety HEPA air filter with white pleats in a black rectangular casing, labelled for high efficiency.

    HEPA-14 filter for T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp

    Order number: 2.889-424.0

    Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
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