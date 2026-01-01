Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    HEPA filter cartridge | Kärcher

    Cylindrical air filter with blue top and diamond-patterned mesh exterior.

    HEPA filter cartridge

    Order number: 8.634-529.0

    HEPA filter cartridge with carbon content for dust-free and odour-reduced exhaust air recirculation.
    Request a offer