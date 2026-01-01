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    High-pressure hose, 15 m, _ 8, 315 bar | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, set against a plain white background.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, _ 8, 315 bar

    Order number: 6.110-033.0

    15 m long high-pressure hose, DN 8, with ANTI!Twist and equipped with time-saving EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
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