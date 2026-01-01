High-pressure hose, 15 m, _ 8, 315 bar | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-033.015 m long high-pressure hose, DN 8, with ANTI!Twist and equipped with time-saving EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Length (m)
15
Max. pressure (bar)
315
ID (mm)
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com