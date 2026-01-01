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    Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional floor sweeper with grey body, black handle, and visible brush wheel.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 75/40 W Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.049-207.0

    • Electric sweeper, 60 Ah AGM battery, built-in charger, traction drive
    • 750 mm working width, 3375 m²/h area performance, 40 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, flat pleated filter, side brush on the right
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