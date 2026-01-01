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    Motor protection filter, 5 Piece(s), BV 5/1 Bp, T 7, T 9, T 10, T 12, T 15 | Kärcher

    Several white, round felt pads stacked together, with one separate pad lying flat on a white background.

    Motor protection filter, 5 Piece(s), BV 5/1 Bp, T 7, T 9, T 10, T 12, T 15

    Order number: 6.414-611.0

    Motor protection filter, removable fleece, which can be replaced when heavily soiled.
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