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    Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), CV 66/2, CV 85/2 | Kärcher

    Stack of folded white vacuum cleaner bags with a circular cardboard insert on top.

    Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), CV 66/2, CV 85/2

    Order number: 8.621-509.0

    Premium paper filter bags, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.
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