Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 12/1 | Kärcher

    Stack of brown vacuum cleaner bags with circular openings, labelled "Top Oben" in German.

    Paper filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 12/1

    Order number: 6.904-312.0

    Premium paper filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.
    Request a offer