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    Paper filter bags, 5 Piece(s), NT 48, NT 65, NT 70, NT 72, NT 75, NT 80, WET VAC | Kärcher

    Stack of five beige vacuum cleaner bags with cardboard fittings, arranged in a neat pile.

    Paper filter bags, 5 Piece(s), NT 48, NT 65, NT 70, NT 72, NT 75, NT 80, WET VAC

    Order number: 6.904-285.0

    Premium 3-layer paper filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 5-pack.
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