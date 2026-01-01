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    Permanent main filter basket, T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp, T 15/1 Bp | Kärcher

    White fabric filter bag with black plastic grid frame, angled view.

    Permanent main filter basket, T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp, T 15/1 Bp

    Order number: 2.885-909.0

    Robust and durable: permanent main filter basket made of non-woven material. The sustainable filter basket can be easily hand-washed at 30 °C and reused. Contents: 1 piece.
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