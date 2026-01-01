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    PES cartridge filter, for wet and dry vacuum cleaners | Kärcher

    White cylindrical pleated filter with black rubber edges, viewed against a plain background.

    PES cartridge filter, for wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Order number: 2.889-219.0

    Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter for wet and dry vacuum cleaning. Dust class L-certified.
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