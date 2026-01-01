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    Roller brush full bristles KIRA CV 50 | Kärcher

    Black and grey twisted brush roller with bristles, designed for cleaning equipment.

    Roller brush full bristles KIRA CV 50

    Order number: 2.889-436.0

    Specially developed for use on carpets: the roller brush has a working width of 350 mm and is tailored to the requirements of the KIRA CV 50.
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