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    Roller brush, hard, red, CV 30/1 | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush roller with red bristles, designed for cleaning devices, on a white background.

    Roller brush, hard, red, CV 30/1

    Order number: 6.906-642.0

    Hard roller brush with a length of 277 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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