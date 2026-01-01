Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Roller brush, standard bristles, black, CV 30/1 | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush roller with bristles spiralling around its surface, isolated on a white background.

    Roller brush, standard bristles, black, CV 30/1

    Order number: 6.906-641.0

    Soft roller brush with a length of 277 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
    Request a offer