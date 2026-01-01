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    Roller brush, standard bristles, black, CV 38/1, 38/2 | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush roller with bristles spiralling around its surface, isolated on a white background.

    Roller brush, standard bristles, black, CV 38/1, 38/2

    Order number: 6.906-643.0

    Soft roller brush with a length of 356 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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