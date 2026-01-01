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    Roller brush, standard bristles, black | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush with bristles spiralling around it, designed for cleaning purposes.

    Roller brush, standard bristles, black

    Order number: 8.634-050.0

    Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.
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